January 9, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump urges lawmakers to tackle bipartisan immigration reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his demands for immigration reform during a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday, saying any bill to address young immigrants brought to the United States illegally must also provide a border wall.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he convened the group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers at the White House, said he wants a bipartisan fix and believes both sides will negotiate in good faith on the issue.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing b David Alexander

