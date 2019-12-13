House panel recommends Trump be impeached for abuse of power

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks for the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Friday recommended that President Donald Trump be impeached for abuse of power, clearing the way for a vote in the full House of Representatives next week.

The impeachment article approved by the panel accuses Trump of abusing his power by trying to force Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to run against Trump next year.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.

The committee will vote later on a separate article of impeachment accusing Trump of obstructing the congressional Ukraine investigation.