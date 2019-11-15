Trump attacks former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine as she testifies

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Bossier City, LA, U.S., November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump attacked former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in a series of tweets on Friday as she testified during an impeachment hearing investigating the Republican president’s handling of Ukraine.

Trump said “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” noting that “it is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.” His attack on Twitter came as Yovanovitch defended her credentials as a career diplomat and corruption fighter in Ukraine.