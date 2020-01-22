U.S. Sen. Schumer says Bidens have "nothing to do" with Trump impeachment charges

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives prior to opening arguments in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday did not slam the door shut on the possibility of Joe Biden or his son Hunter testifying in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but he said there was no need to hear from anyone unrelated to the charges.

Schumer, speaking at a news conference at the Capitol, did not respond directly when asked if he would rule out testimony from former Vice President Joe Biden or his son. But he said: “The witnesses should have something to do with and direct knowledge of the charges against the president. We don’t need to have witnesses that have nothing to do with this” adding that some “are trying to distract Americans from the truth.”