Trump told Bolton he wanted to hold Ukraine aid pending help on Biden probe: NYTimes

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as National Security Advisor John Bolton looks on during a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told his then-national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security aid to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Trump’s statement was described by former White House national security adviser John Bolton in an unpublished manuscript by the conservative Republican foreign policy expert, the newspaper reported in a story that did not directly quote from the document. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.