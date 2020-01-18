Politics
January 18, 2020 / 10:32 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

U.S. House files brief laying out abuse of power, obstruction case against Trump

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. lawmakers managing the impeachment case against Donald Trump filed a brief on Saturday laying out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

The Democratic House of Representatives impeachment managers faced a deadline of 5 p.m. EST on Saturday to file the document, before the trial of the Republican president starts in earnest in the Senate on Tuesday.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis

