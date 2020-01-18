U.S. House files brief laying out abuse of power, obstruction case against Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. lawmakers managing the impeachment case against Donald Trump filed a brief on Saturday laying out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.
The Democratic House of Representatives impeachment managers faced a deadline of 5 p.m. EST on Saturday to file the document, before the trial of the Republican president starts in earnest in the Senate on Tuesday.
