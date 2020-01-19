U.S. House files brief laying out impeachment case against Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. lawmakers managing the impeachment case against Donald Trump filed a brief on Saturday laying out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

The Democratic House of Representatives impeachment managers faced a deadline of 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Saturday to file the document, before the trial of the Republican president starts in earnest in the Senate on Tuesday.

In making their case in the 111-page document, the lawmakers summarized arguments made during weeks of testimony late last year during the House impeachment investigation.

They also called for Trump’s removal in order to safeguard the integrity of the 2020 U.S. general election, in which Trump is seeking re-election, as well as the U.S. system of government.

“The country is watching to see how the Senate responds,” the seven House impeachment managers said in a statement.

Trump’s trial brief is due at noon (1700 GMT) on Monday, and the House’s reply brief is due on Tuesday at noon (1700 GMT).