U.S. House impeachment managers say evidence against Trump overwhelming

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers said on Monday that evidence against former President Donald Trump is overwhelming and he has no defense for his actions.

In a brief, the managers of the Democratic-led impeachment said Trump’s incitement of insurrection is “the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president.”

Trump is accused of encouraging his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in what turned out to be a deadly breach of the building by Trump supporters.