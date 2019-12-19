Trump: Cipollone likely to be main lawyer for Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that White House lawyer Pat Cipollone is likely to be the main lawyer to represent him in the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial.

Trump’s lawyers are likely to argue that there is no evidence that the president did anything wrong and that the House of Representatives investigation was partisan and flawed.

Cipollone, a 53-year-old Republican, sent an eight-page letter to Congress in October laying out why the White House was refusing to cooperate with the House inquiry, calling it a “charade.”