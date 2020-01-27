Republican Collins says Bolton report strengthens case for impeachment trial witnesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Monday the case for calling witnesses in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial had been strengthened by a New York Times report on a book manuscript by former Trump adviser John Bolton.
“The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues,” Collins said in a statement she posted to Twitter.
Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama