Politics
January 27, 2020 / 4:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Republican Collins says Bolton report strengthens case for impeachment trial witnesses

1 Min Read

Sen. Susan Collins, (R-ME), arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Monday the case for calling witnesses in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial had been strengthened by a New York Times report on a book manuscript by former Trump adviser John Bolton.

“The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues,” Collins said in a statement she posted to Twitter.

