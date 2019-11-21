U.S. House committee votes down Republican subpoena request

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee leading the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump on Wednesday voted down a Republican bid to issue subpoenas for an anonymous whistleblower and the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

The committee voted along party lines to set aside the motion to compel testimony by the whistleblower, whose identity is protected under U.S. law, and Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.