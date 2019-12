Lights shine from the U.S. Capitol dome prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of abusing his power by trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

As voting continued, supporters of impeachment crossed the 216-vote threshold needed to secure a majority in the House.