November 20, 2019 / 11:21 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Defense Dept official says she never discussed Ukraine aid with Trump

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper testifies before a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. Department of Defense official testified on Wednesday that she had never discussed a hold on security assistance for Ukraine with President Donald Trump and never heard from him directly on the matter.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper testified at a hearing in the impeachment inquiry into Trump. The inquiry has largely centered on circumstances surrounding the Trump administration’s decision last summer to withhold nearly $400 million in security assistance for the government in Kiev.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

