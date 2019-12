FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House before departing to Fayetteville, North Carolina in Washington, U.S. September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives began debating the charges facing President Donald Trump ahead of a historic impeachment vote later on Wednesday.

The Republican president faces two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - in the Democratic-controlled chamber, which is expected to back the charges in a party-line vote.