Trump lawyers claim U.S. Senate has no authority to put him on trial

FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers for former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. Senate has no authority to try him as a private citizen on an impeachment charge that he incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a brief filed a week before his trial is due to begin, Trump’s defense team also argued that the Senate has no jurisdiction to prevent him from holding public office in the future.