U.S. House panel to hear presentations on impeachment evidence on Monday

FILE PHOTO: House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 4, 2019. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Monday to receive presentations on evidence in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the panel’s chairman announced on Thursday.

Counsels representing both Democrats and Republicans from the Intelligence and Judiciary committees will make the presentations, Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democrat who heads the Judiciary Committee, said.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT).