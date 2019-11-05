U.S. ambassador to EU saw quid-pro-quo in call for Ukraine corruption probe: excerpts

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland departs after testifying at a closed-door deposition as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressional Democrats on Tuesday released testimony by two of the “three amigos” who ran Ukraine policy for President Donald Trump, including revised testimony in which one American diplomat acknowledged U.S. aid was used as leverage to push Kiev to investigate one of Trump’s political rivals.

Excerpts of closed-door testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in the impeachment probe of Trump showed Sondland had revised his testimony to say that by September he had come to view a suspension of U.S. security aid to Kiev as being held up as leverage to get Ukraine to commit publicly to a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.