Politics
November 7, 2019 / 8:37 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Senior U.S. diplomat says Giuliani conducted a smear campaign

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks at an event in Ashraf-3 camp, which is a base for the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) in Manza, Albania, July 13, 2019.REUTERS/Florion Goga

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. diplomat told congressional investigators that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani conducted a “campaign of full of lies and incorrect information” against Marie Yovanovitch before she was recalled from her post as ambassador to Ukraine, according to a transcript of his testimony released on Thursday.

“His assertions and allegations against former Ambassador Yovanovitch were without basis, untrue, period,” the diplomat, George Kent, told lawmakers during a closed-door session on Oct. 15 as part of their impeachment probe of Trump.

Kent, who had served as a top diplomat in Ukraine, also said he was subject to attacks by Giuliani and was told to “keep his head down” by a senior State Department official.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below