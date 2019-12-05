Ukraine lawmaker says he met Giuliani to discuss misuse of U.S. taxpayer money in Ukraine

Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani in Kiev, Ukraine in this undated picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of Andriy Derkach via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - An independent Ukrainian lawmaker said on Thursday he had met U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer in Kiev to discuss the alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer money by Ukrainian state bodies.

In a statement on Facebook accompanied by photos of the meeting, Andriy Derkach said the two had discussed the creation of an interparliamentary group to fight corruption.

As first reported by the New York Times, Giuliani has traveled to Budapest and Kiev this week to meet current and former Ukrainian officials for a documentary series amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry into the president.