Committee Chairman Jerome Nadler (D-N.Y.) speaks to a congressional staff member during a brief recess, as the House Judiciary Committee holds its markup of articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, in a surprise move, ended a marathon hearing late on Thursday without voting on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Nadler said the committee will reconvene on Friday at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) to hold the votes, which are expected to pass the Democratic-led panel.