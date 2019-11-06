Public impeachment probe hearings to start next week: chairman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves to reporters at the Blue Grass Airport after he arrived to attend a campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky, November 4, 2019. Picture taken November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee will kick off a series of open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump next week, the panel’s Democratic chairman said on Wednesday.

William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent will testify on Nov. 13, while former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will appear on Nov. 15, Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement. He said more details will be released in coming days.