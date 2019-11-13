U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters during a break in a closed-door deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings for three days next week in its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the panel’s chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, said on Tuesday.

The witnesses for the committee’s hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week have already given closed-door depositions, Schiff, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The first public hearings in the impeachment probe begin on Wednesday. Democrats are investigating whether Trump pressured Ukraine to target Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

Next week, National Security Council official Alexander Vindman; Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence; former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and National Security Council official Tim Morrison will testify on Nov. 19.

Testifying on Nov. 20 will be U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper and Undersecretary of State David Hale.

Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill will testify on Nov. 21.