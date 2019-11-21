NSC ex-official to urge lawmakers to reject false Ukraine narrative: statement

FILE PHOTO: Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council, arrives to review her previous testimony in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former White House official on Thursday will call on some lawmakers investigating impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump not to perpetuate the “alternative narrative” that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, according to her prepared remarks.

“I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” Fiona Hill, the former senior director for European and Russian Affairs on Trump’s National Security Council, wrote ahead of her public appearance.