U.S. diplomat David Holmes to testify in public impeachment hearing on Thursday

David Holmes, the counselor for Political Affairs at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, arrives to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - David Holmes, a U.S. embassy official in Ukraine, will testify publicly on Thursday before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in the inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, the panel said on Monday.

Holmes told lawmakers in a closed-door deposition on Saturday that he overheard a phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, in which the president inquired about Ukraine’s willingness to carry out investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The committee had already announced eight witnesses were due to testify this week, including Sondland on Wednesday.