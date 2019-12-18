U.S. House opens session ahead of historic vote on Trump impeachment

FILE PHOTO: A protester lifts a sign into the air during a rally to support the impeachment and removal of U.S. President Donald Trump outside the federal building in Seattle, Washington, U.S. December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives began debate on Wednesday ahead of a historic vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, who is poised to become the nation’s third president to be impeached.

The vote on charges against the Republican president, expected to come later on Wednesday, is expected to fall along party lines in the Democratic-controlled chamber.