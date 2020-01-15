Schiff to lead prosecution of Trump in Senate impeachment: Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces the House of Representatives managers for the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will lead a team of seven Democratic lawmakers who will prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Schiff was named lead manager for the trial in a House resolution expected to be approved later on Wednesday.

Other House managers include Representatives Zoe Lofgren, chair of the House Administration Committee, Hakeem Jeffries, head of the House Democratic Caucus, Intelligence Committee member Val Demings, Armed Services Committee member Jason Crow and Judiciary Committee member Sylvia Garcia.

“The emphasis is on litigators. The emphasis is on comfort level in the courtroom,” Pelosi said.

Schiff and Nadler led the House impeachment investigation that resulted in two charges being brought against Trump in December - abuse of power for soliciting Ukraine’s help against a domestic political rival and obstruction of Congress.

Pelosi again pushed for witnesses and documentation to be allowed in the Senate trial after they were blocked by the Trump administration from the House impeachment investigation.