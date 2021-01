Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) departs after voting on impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S. January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to make Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection in a vote held a week after a violent mob of his supporters besieged the Capitol.

Voting by the House is continuing.