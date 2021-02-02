U.S. impeachment managers argue Trump pointed mob 'like a loaded cannon' toward Capitol

FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Democrats who will prosecute former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on charges of inciting insurrection will argue that he pointed a mob “like a loaded cannon” toward the Capitol before a deadly rampage.

They also rejected Republicans’ arguments that Trump cannot face an impeachment trial because he no longer holds office, saying in an excerpt of their legal brief, “There is no ‘January Exception’ to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution.”