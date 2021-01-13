Trump bears responsibility for Capitol attack: House Republican leader

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attends a reconvened joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election in the House chamber in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday after arguing against the president’s impeachment.

“The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” said McCarthy, a Trump ally who has repeated the president’s unfounded criticism about the validity of the 2020 presidential election. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding,”