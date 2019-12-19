Impeachment of Trump sets 'toxic' precedent, U.S. Senate leader says

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives’ impeachment of President Donald Trump over his handling of Ukraine sets a “toxic” precedent for future U.S. presidents, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.

“This particular House of Representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular president create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future,” McConnell said, adding that House Democrats who control the chamber have failed to do their duty.