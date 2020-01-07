McConnell: Republicans can launch Trump impeachment trial without decision on witnesses

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the unveiling of the congressional portrait of Former House Speaker John Boehner at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. Senate have enough votes to proceed on rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that would delay a decision on whether to allow witness testimony, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell, speaking to reporters at a news conference, said the chamber first needed to receive the articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives, and he hoped House Democrats’ withholding of articles would end this week.