Republican McConnell proposing to give Trump two weeks to prepare for impeachment trial: Politico

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks after the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to give former President Donald Trump two weeks to prepare a legal case for his impeachment trial, Politico reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified sources.

McConnell, who has said he thought Trump provoked the supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, told Republican senators he would make the proposal to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Politico reported.