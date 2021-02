U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) passes through the U.S. Senate subway as he heads to the Senate floor to attend as former U.S. President Donald Trump's attorneys begin pleading Trump's defense case during the fourth day of the impeachment trial of the former president on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst