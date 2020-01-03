U.S. Senate's McConnell: Structure of Trump's impeachment trial should track with Clinton's

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday the structure of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial should track with that of former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial two decades ago, with “midtrial” questions such as witnesses only addressed after other relevant motions.

The Senate is expected to hold a trial to consider whether Trump should be removed from office, after the House of Representatives voted in December to impeach the president for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.

McConnell, a Republican, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have been at loggerheads since late last year over how Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate should be conducted. No date has been set for the opening of the trial.