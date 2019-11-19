Former White House aide felt no pressure to resign over impeachment

Timothy Morrison, special assistant to the President and senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council, arrives on Capitol Hill to testify in private before members of congress, in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2019 REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former senior White House aide Timothy Morrison said on Tuesday he resigned from the National Security Council of his own volition and felt no pressure to resign, and he did not fear retaliation for his testimony in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry.

In his opening statement at a public hearing, Morrison also said he did not know the identity of a whistleblower whose report helped start the inquiry.

He added the United States must continue to support Ukraine, with support from both Republicans and Democrats.