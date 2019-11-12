In reversal, Mulvaney says he won't sue over impeachment probe subpoena

FILE PHOTO: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney answers questions from reporters during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would not bring a lawsuit challenging a subpoena for his testimony in the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, adding that at the direction of the president he would not cooperate with the investigation.

“After further consideration, Mr. Mulvaney does not intend to pursue litigation regarding the deposition subpoena issued to him by the U.S. House of Representatives,” his lawyers said in a court filing.

“Rather, he will rely on the direction of the President, as supported by an opinion of the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice, in not appearing for the relevant deposition,” the lawyers added.

The move was a reversal for Mulvaney, who on Monday said in a court filing that he planned to bring a lawsuit challenging the House of Representatives’ constitutional authority to compel testimony from Trump administration officials.