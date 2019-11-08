Trump's acting chief of staff won't appear for impeachment inquiry deposition: congressional aide

FILE PHOTO: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney answers questions from reporters during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will not appear for a deposition requested by House Democrats investigating Trump’s possible impeachment after his personal lawyer asserted he had ‘absolute immunity’, a Congressional aide said on Friday.

The aide accused the White House of “trying to conceal the truth from the American people,” and argued that given the extent of evidence already uncovered by House Democratic investigators, “the only result of this stonewalling is to buttress the case for obstruction of this inquiry.”