U.S. Senator Murkowski to vote against Trump impeachment trial witnesses: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski will vote against a motion allowing witnesses to testify in the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, according to CNN and other media reports on Friday as proceedings resumed.

Her decision likely paves the way for Trump’s fellow Republicans, who control the chamber, to move forward without allowing additional witness testimony that Democrats had pushed for in the trial.