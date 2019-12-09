U.S. House Judiciary chief Nadler: Trump conduct 'clearly impeachable'

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold "Jerry" Nadler (D-NY) at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 9, 2019. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler closed his panel’s impeachment hearing on Monday with a condemnation of President Donald Trump’s conduct as a continuing threat to the country’s elections and democratic system of government.

“Such conduct is clearly impeachable. This committee will proceed accordingly,” Nadler said after the panel heard from House Intelligence Committee staff on their investigation of Trump.