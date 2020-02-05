U.S. House Judiciary chief: Democrats likely to subpoena Bolton, continue Trump probe - CNN

FILE PHOTO: House Judiciary Committee Charman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., votes to approve the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2019. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives’ Democrats are likely to subpoena President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and continue their investigation into the Republican president, the head of the House Judiciary panel told CNN on Wednesday.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told CNN “I think it’s likely, yes,” that their probes would continue and that a subpoena for Bolton was also “likely,” CNN reported.