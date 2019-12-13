Factbox: Trump impeachment trial - What happens next?

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will take up impeachment charges against President Donald Trump next week after the House Judiciary Committee on Friday recommended two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, to the full chamber.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Here is what happened on Friday and likely will happen in coming days:

Friday, Dec. 13

The House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment after a bitter session and a vote on party lines.

Tuesday, Dec 17

The House Rules Committee will determine issues such as length of debate and when to vote on impeachment.

Likely Wednesday, Dec 18

House is expected to impeach Trump, the third impeachment in U.S. history. A debate and vote on party lines is expected. Some Democrats likely will defect, but not enough to endanger passage of the articles. Trump would remain in office, however, pending a trial in the Senate.

If the impeachment is approved, the House would selectlawmakers known as managers to present the case against Trump ata Senate trial. House Democrats say most of the managers arelikely to come from the Judiciary Committee, and possibly fromthe Intelligence Committee that led the investigation. The high-profile job is expected to be highly sought.

Early January

Trump would face a trial in the Senate to determine whetherhe should be convicted and ousted from office. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell expects to take it up as soon as the lawmakers reconvene in January. The Senate is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans, who have largely defended the president. A two-thirds majority of those present and voting in the 100-member chamber would be needed to convict Trump.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over thetrial, House managers would present their case against Trump andthe president’s legal team would respond, with the senatorsacting as jurors. A trial could involve testimony from witnessesand a grueling schedule in which proceedings occur six days aweek for as many as six weeks.

McConnell has said the Senate could go with a shorter option by voting on the articles of impeachment after opening arguments, skipping the witnesses. But McConnell is still conferring with the White House on this.