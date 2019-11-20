U.S. House intelligence Republicans want subpoenas

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) listens as ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks at a House Intelligence Committee hearing featuring witness U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifying as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday committee Republicans had requested subpoenas including a demand for testimony by Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. Vice President Hunter Biden, and the impeachment whistleblower.

Republicans do not have subpoena power in the House, where Democrats hold a majority of seats, but the request underscored partisan bitterness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and his dealings with Ukraine.