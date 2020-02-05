Enough senators find Trump not guilty to acquit Trump of second impeachment charge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thirty-four U.S. senators on Wednesday voted to find President Donald Trump not guilty of obstruction of Congress as had been charged in articles of impeachment by the House of Representatives, enough to guarantee acquittal.

Although voting on the charge was ongoing, it would take 67 votes in the 100-seat Senate to convict Trump on the charge and remove him from office.

The Senate earlier acquitted Trump of a second impeachment charge and a not guilty finding on the obstruction count would end the proceedings.