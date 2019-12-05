Factbox: Key quotes from U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's statement on impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced that House Democrats would move forward to impeach President Donald Trump by drafting formal charges known as articles of impeachment, saying the Republican president had “seriously violated the Constitution.”

Below are some of Pelosi’s remarks:

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

“The facts are uncontested. The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and (a) crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival.”

“His actions are in defiance of the vision of our founders - and the oath of office that he takes - to preserve, protect and defense the Constitution of the United States.”

“Our democracy is what is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”