Pelosi says evidence is clear: Trump used office for personal gain

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a news conference with DACA recipients and Democratic congressional leaders after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases before the court regarding the Trump administration’s bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there was clear evidence that Donald Trump used his office for his own personal gain and undermined national security, as lawmakers continue their impeachment inquiry into the Republican president.

Pelosi, speaking at a regular weekly news conference, reiterated that it was up to the House Intelligence Committee to determine how to proceed with Democratic-led investigation, adding that no final impeachment decision has been made yet.