FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she prays hard for President Donald Trump because he is “off the track” in terms of the U.S. Constitution and American values.

Pelosi once again said she prays for Trump, just hours after Trump told an annual prayer breakfast that he does not “like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.”