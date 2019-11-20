Pence aide denies conversation alleged by Sondland on Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence’s office denied testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on Wednesday that the two men discussed on Sept. 1 the delay in U.S. aid to Ukraine that had become tied to the issue of investigations.

“The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, said in a statement. “This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened.”