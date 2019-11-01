Energy Secretary Perry asked to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and White House budget office acting Director Russell Vought have been asked to testify next week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, an official working on the inquiry said on Friday.

Perry and Vought have been asked to appear on Wednesday in closed session before House of Representatives committees investigating Trump, the official said.

State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale have also been asked to testify on Wednesday, according to the official.